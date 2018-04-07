Three men arrested in Limerick in relation to burglary

Gardaí in Limerick have arrested three men in relation to a burglary and the theft of a vehicle in the Castletroy area.

The arrest was made in the early hours of this morning after gardaí on patrol duty attempted to stop a vehicle in the Garryowen area which took off at speed.

The vehicle came to a stop and three men fled the scene. Following a search of the area, the men were located and arrested.

The three men, one juvenile and two in their 20s, were detained at Mayorstone Park and Roxboro Road garda stations under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

One man has since been charged and appeared before a special sitting of Kilmallock Distrct Court this afternoon in relation to the incident.

The other two men remain in custody in Mayorstone garda station.

- Digital Desk