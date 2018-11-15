Three men arrested in Kerry on suspicion of money laundering

The Criminal Assets Bureau has arrested three men in Kerry as part of an operation targetting money laundering.

The suspects, who are all in their thirties, were detained this morning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

They were arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Two of them are being held in Killarney Garda Station, while the third man is detained in Tralee.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

