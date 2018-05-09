Three men arrested following Garda investigation into international fraud and money laundering

Gardai investigating international fraud and money laundering have arrested three men.

The force's Assistant Commisioner says the arrests are "extremely significant".

Earlier today, two men aged 24 and 25 were arrested in the Lucan area of Dublin.

They are suspected of being part of an organised criminal network involved in international fraud and money laundering.

It is after a Spanish company was deceived into transferring significant amounts of money to an Irish bank account operated under a company name by the men.

Gardaí say most of the money has now been recovered.

Meanwhile, a third man aged 25 was arrested in Dublin city centre today.

He is suspected of deceiving an Irish company into transferring a significant amount to an account he controlled.

All three of the men are being held at Garda stations in Dublin, where they can be held for up to 24 hours.

- Digital Desk