Three men arrested following armed robbery in Dublin pharmacy

Three men have been arrested following a robbery in Dublin yesterday.

Three masked men carrying knives entered a pharmacy on the Greendale Road in Kilbarrack shortly before 6pm - where they threatened staff and demanded money and drugs. 

Two of the men were arrested at the scene while a third man was arrested a short distance away after attempting to escape.

The men aged in their 30s and one in his 20s are being held at Raheny and Clontarf Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

