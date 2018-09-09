Three men arrested after Portadown assault

Three men have been arrested after a man was assaulted in an early morning attack.

The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries following an incident in Portadown on Sunday morning.

Police arrested three men aged 27, 32 and 43 a short time later and are currently detained in police custody.

Shortly before 3.45am police received a report that the man has been assaulted in the Brownstown Road area of the town.

Police remain in the area this morning conducting enquiries into the incident.

A police spokesman said: "Disruption will be kept to a minimum and police appreciate the understanding of the community while the investigation continues."

Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Shamrock Park or Brownstown Road early on Sunday morning and who witnessed the incident to contact detectives in Lurgan.