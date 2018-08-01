Three Labour councillors call for leadership change within the party

Three Labour councillors have called for a leadership contest within the party.

Tralee politician Terry O'Brien has followed Dublin councillor, Mick Duff, today in reiterating the call made by Noel Tuohy that party leader Brendan Howlin should step down.

Councillor O'Brien told Radio Kerry Deputy Howlin has not clicked with people.

Brendan Howlin.

He said: "He just hasn't done it, he just hasn't clicked with the electorate obviously. We need to soul search, we need to do something fairly quickly before the next general or local elections."

Earlier, Councillor Duff made his feelings known on the issue on Facebook.

Supporting Councillor Tuohy's move, Mr Duff said: "I fully support my colleague, Cllr Noel Tuohy’s call for Brendan Howlin to stand aside and to arrange for an immediate leadership election to take place.

"I have been very concerned for months about the direction our Party is heading and the latest poll result of 3% further highlights this reality.

"While Brendan Howlin has been a fine parliamentarian, Minister and local TD, I do not have confidence in his ability to lead the rebuild of our Party."

- Digital Desk