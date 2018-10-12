Three Glock guns intercepted in post from US

Three Glock handguns have been intercepted in postal package destined for Ireland from the US.

It emerged tonight that the Garda Special Crime Operations branch had conducted a joint operation with US Homeland Security Investigations after the detection of automatic weapons due to be delivered to locations in Dublin city and county.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Special Crime Task Force searched three addresses in Stepaside, Carrickmines and Newcastle, Co Dublin as part of an ongoing operation relating to the seizures.

A quantity of cocaine and cannabis was seized during the course of these searches, while three people were arrested.