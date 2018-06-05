Three Dubliners on trial at Special Criminal Court accused of the murder of Gareth Hutch

Three Dubliners have gone on trial accused of the murder of a member of the Hutch family.

36-year-old Gareth Hutch was shot dead outside his home in Dublin's inner city on the morning of May 24, 2016.

Gareth Hutch.

In his opening address, Prosecuting barrister Paul Burns described Gareth Hutch’s murder as undoubtedly brutal and callous.

It was not a spur of the moment attack – he said - but premeditated and a significant amount of planning had gone into it.

32-year-old Jonathan Keogh of Gloucester Place, his older sister Regina and 31-year-old Thomas Fox of Rutland Court have all pleaded not guilty to the murder.

It is the Prosecution’s case that Jonathan Keogh was one of the gunmen on the day while the two others were instrumental in the planning and carrying out of the attack.

Mr Burns said the day before the murder it would be alleged a ‘heated exchange’ took place between Gareth Hutch and Jonathan Keogh outside Mr Hutch’s home at the Avondale House flat complex in the north inner city.

It ended with them shaking hands.

Later that evening, it would be alleged Jonathan Keogh had a phone call with a member of the extended Hutch family where he expressed his intention to kill Gareth Hutch.

