Three dogs seized at Dublin port following investigation

Three dogs have been seized at Dublin Port as part of an investigation into illegal dog trading.

The two terriers and a Chihuahua - all female - were seized when an Irish woman - who was travelling to the UK - was stopped and searched.

She did not have pet passports for the dogs - and they were not microchipped or vaccinated

The animals have been taken into the care of the DSPCA where they'll be seen by a vet.

A follow-up investigation is underway.

