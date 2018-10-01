Three Cork restaurants receive first-time Michelin Star as Ireland celebrates 14 stars

Three Cork restaurants, all of which are first time recipients, are amongst 14 Irish restaurants awarded a coveted Michelin Star in the newly published 2019 Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland.

Generic image of chef

The three Cork recipients are the Japanese restaurant Ichigo Ichie in Cork City Centre and two West Cork village restaurants, the Mews in Baltimore and Chestnut in nearby Ballydehob.

Ichigo Ichie and its chef Takashi Miyazaki bring kappou-style dining to Ireland.

A #MichelinStar for Ichigo Ichie restaurant @miyazakicork

Chef Takashi Miyazaki dips into the traditions of Japanese cooking but adds his own interpretation #Ireland#MICHELINSTAR19 #MICHELINguideGBI pic.twitter.com/lF4iJ86Dcv — The MICHELIN Guide (@MichelinGuideUK) October 1, 2018

Extensively trained in fusion teppanyaki cooking, chef Miyazaki combines Japanese culinary craft and art with the best of Irish seasonal ingredients to create exquisite dishes that he prepares and serves, cross-counter, in what he calls a one-to-one environment.

The success of West Cork’s two first-time Michelin Star recipients, Mews in Baltimore and Chestnut in Ballydehob, underlines the region’s growing reputation, celebrated annually in the popular Taste of West Cork event.

Baltimore’s Mews Restaurant is founded on the principle of exploring Irish cuisine through the variety of natural ingredients that the region has to offer.

It serves a tasting menu based on the best local produce that it sources directly from small farmers, market gardeners, foragers and local fishermen.

Restaurant Chestnut is a new establishment on the West Cork dining scene.

Occupying the premises of a former character-filled pub, the intimate 18-seater establishment is the creation of Cork-born chef Rob Krawczyk.

Inspired by nature, its ever-evolving menu, featuring the best of seasonal ingredients, is said by Rob ‘to have been influenced by his parents’ strong culinary and artistic heritage’ instilled in him when growing up in neighbouring Schull village.

Other restaurants that hold their Michelin Star from previous years are the 2-star Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud and the 1-star Chapter One, L’Ecrivain and The Greenhouse in Dublin City and Heron and Grey in Blackrock village.

Elsewhere, other 1-star restaurants are Aniar and Loam in Galway City, Campagne and Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Hotel in Kilkenny, Wild Honey Inn, Lisdoonvarna in Clare and House Restaurant at Cliff House Hotel, Ardmore in Waterford.

Brilliant Result for Ireland. Three new One Stars @miyazakicork @MewsWesrCork Ahmet Dede. @KrawczykRob huge congrats to all three. — Wild Honey Inn (@WildHoneyInn) October 1, 2018

In Northern Ireland, two Belfast restaurants, Eipic on Howard Street and Ox on Oxford Street, have also retained their Michelin Star status.

Republic of Ireland – four new Bib Gourmand awards

Michelin Bib Gourmand awards recognise those establishments offering good food at affordable prices of €40 or less for a three-course meal.

Four newcomers join the list of 24 Bib Gourmand recipients in the Republic of Ireland whose names feature in the 2019 Michelin Guide.

They are:

Clanbrassil House on Clanbrassil Street, Dublin;

Tartare Café & Wine Bar in Galway City;

Brownes in Tuam;

Dillon’s in Timoleague, Cork.

Others, all of which retain Bib Gourmand status from earlier years, are 1826 Adare in Adare; Aldridge Lodge in Duncannon; Bastion in Kinsale; Chart House in Dingle; Copper Hen in Tramore; The Courthouse in Carrickmacross; Giovannelli in Killorglin; Kai in Galway City; Morrissey’s in Doonbeg; Sha-Roe Bistro in Clonegal and TwoCooks in Sallins.

In Dublin city, Bastible on South Circular Road; Craft in Harold’s Cross; Delahunt on Camden Street; Etto on Merrion Row; Pichet on Trinity Street; Pigeon House in Clontarf; Pig’s Ear on Nassau Street; Forest & Marcy in Ranelagh and Richmond in Portobello retain their Bib Gourmand status.

Northern Ireland – seven Bib Gourmand awards

In Northern Ireland, Clenaghans Restaurant, near Aghalee, joins the list of seven Michelin Bib Gourmand establishments in the province.

Retaining their awards from last year are Fontana and Noble (both Holywood); Wine & Brine (Moira); Belfast’s Deanes at Queen’s, Bar+Grill at James’ Street South, and Home in Wellington Place.

For the wider guidance of readers and visitors to Ireland, this year’s Michelin Guide lists a total of 341 establishments in the Republic of Ireland and 71 in Northern Ireland, including many that offer overnight accommodation.

Speaking at its launch, Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland editor, Rebecca Burr, said:

The inspectors have seen exciting things happening in Ireland this year and much of it in County Cork.

"There’s a lot of ability in Ireland right now. As everyone knows, the produce is stunning and it’s great to see chefs with such passion and personality in their food.”

Published today by tyre manufacturer Michelin, the Great Britain & Ireland 2019 Guide is priced at €18.99 and is available here and in bookshops from Thursday, October 4.

- Digital Desk