Three bathing water notices remain in place in Dublin this weekend

Bathing water notices remain in place at Dollymount, Sandymount and Merrion beaches in Dublin this weekend.

It follows a second warning of suspected elevated levels of bacteria in the water.

The advice will remain in place for the next three days pending the result of new samples on Monday.

Separate bathing prohibitions are in place for the entire 2018 bathing season at Sandymount and Merrion beaches due to general water quality.

