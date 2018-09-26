Three arrested in Longford after gardaí find guns and ammunition
26/09/2018 - 15:28:00Back to Ireland Home
Three men have been arrested after gardaí seized two firearms in Longford.
The first man, in his forties, was taken in for questioning after ammunition was found in a car when officers stopped it in the Drumlish area this morning.
In a follow-up search of a nearby house, a pistol and a machine gun were seized and two men in their 30s and 60s were arrested.
All three men are being held at Longford Garda station.
Searches are ongoing.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here