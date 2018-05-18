Three arrested following Kilkenny robbery

Gardai targetting criminal groups in south Kilkenny as part of Operation Thor have arrested three people following a burglary.

It happened just before 2am at a supermarket on Main Street in Mooncoin.

A woman in her 20s and two men - one in their 30s and another in their late teens - were arrested near the scene a short time later.

They are being held at Kilkenny and Thomastown Garda stations, where they can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

A car involved in the burglary and a sum of cash that was taken have been recovered.

- Digital Desk