Three arrested following death of fisherman in Co Down

Three arrests have now been made after the death of a fisherman who was 'brutally' attacked in County Down.

Stefan Zait - who is originally from Romania - was assaulted in broad daylight in Ardglass on Tuesday - and sustained serious head injuries.

The attack that happened between 10.30am and 11am in the morning.

He died in hospital yesterday.

A 40 year old woman has been arrested - as well as two other men.

Digital Desk