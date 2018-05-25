Three arrested following death of fisherman in Co Down
Three arrests have now been made after the death of a fisherman who was 'brutally' attacked in County Down.
Stefan Zait - who is originally from Romania - was assaulted in broad daylight in Ardglass on Tuesday - and sustained serious head injuries.
The attack that happened between 10.30am and 11am in the morning.
He died in hospital yesterday.
A 40 year old woman has been arrested - as well as two other men.
Digital Desk