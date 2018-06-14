Three arrested as gardaí seize €560,000 worth of drugs

The gardaí seized drugs worth over €560,000 following the interception of a vehicle on Wednesday.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting organised criminal activity in the Dublin region the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force intercepted a vehicle on the Mill Road, Blanchardstown and recovered a quantity of cannabis.

Two men, aged 42 and 39, and a woman, aged 46, were arrested and were detained under Drug Trafficking legislation at Blanchardstown, Finglas and Lucan Garda Stations.

Follow up searches took place in the Blanchardstown area resulting in the seizure of a further significant quantity of cannabis, at a premise in Fortlawn Drive.

In total during the operation controlled drugs with an estimated street value in excess of €560,000 (subject to analysis) have been seized.

- Digital Desk