Three arrested as garda cars rammed in Mayo

Two men and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested after two Garda cars were rammed during a high-speed chase in Mayo.

Gardaí were alerted to a call that a blue Skoda Octavia car had been stolen at Horsepark in Castlebar at approximately 3.30am.

This car was observed by a Garda patrol car on Station Rd which then rammed the Garda car. The Skoda then left in the direction of Ballyheane.

In the village of Ballyheane this car again rammed the Garda car causing extensive damage to the patrol car.

At 4.30am the stolen Skoda car was observed in the Ballintubber area by another Garda unit, this Garda car was also rammed by the Skoda in the townland of Kilkerrin, Partry.

A number of Garda units including an Armed Support Unit were in the area searching for the offending car.

The Skoda was found crashed at Kilmaine Road.

Three males, aged 23, 20 and 16, are believed to have been in the stolen Skoda car and were all arrested at the scene at approximately 4.30am and are detained at Castlebar Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Two members of An Garda Síochána sustained minor injuries.

