Three arrested after 100 gardaí involved in Munster drugs and cash seizures

By David Raleigh

Gardaí have arrested three men and seized an estimated €13,500 worth of drugs following searches of 29 premises across the Munster region today.

“The focus of today’s operation was intelligence gathering, and involved up to 100 members of An Garda Siochana,” said a garda spokesman.

Photo: Garda Síochána

“Assistance was also given by officers from Revenue Customs,” they added.

A total of €8,000 in cash was seized during the planned garda raids in Cork, Limerick, and Tipperary.

The garda spokesman said it was “part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the southern region”.

“Gardaí have arrested three men in their 30s and seized approximately €13,500 worth of suspected cocaine and cannabis herb and €8,000 in cash following searches carried out on the 9th of November 2018,” they said.

Gardaí from the Limerick divisional drugs unit, assisted by local units and the Garda dog unit, executed search warrants at a total of 29 premises in Limerick, Tipperary and Cork.

Gardai made a total of “nine detections for possession of drugs” and “approximately €7,000 of cocaine and €6,500 cannabis herb (pending analysis) was seized”.

“The three men who were arrested are currently detained at Henry Street and Bruff Garda Stations, under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984,” the spokesman said.