Three adults and 4-year-old rescued from water at Kinsale Harbour

A number of people, including a four-year-old child, had a lucky escape this afternoon after the boat they were in capsized.

The incident occurred just outside of Kinsale Harbour this afternoon.

The group of three adults and the young child were thankfully wearing life jackets when they were thrown into the sea as the boat capsized.

Rescue 117, Kinsale RNLI and Cork Sea Safari were all involved in the dramatic air rescue.

Cork Sea Safari gave special thanks to their skipper Billy who helped to rescue the four people from the waters.

West Cork Rapid Response said that it was a relief that the incident did not result in the loss of life.

It is understood that all four people are uninjured.

Meanwhile, emergency services in Kerry were involved in the rescue of three men in Dingle Bay after their boat caught fire.

