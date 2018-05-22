Threat to kill over length of time in bar toilet

By Liam Heylin

A man with a knife who took exception to how long another man was in a pub’s toilet cubicle and threatened, “I am going to end your life”, was yesterday ordered to do 240 hours of community service.

Alan Bowdren, of 100 Curraheen Drive, Bishopstown, Cork, was never in trouble in his life but pleaded guilty to having a hunting knife in his possession at Soho on Grand Parade on June 2, 2017.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said in mitigation that the accused had been using the knife at home and failed to remove it from his clothing before going out that night.

"He had no intention of using it. It is very hard to explain. It was an extraordinary act by someone at the age of 40. His actions were entirely unacceptable and he puts himself at risk of prison. He is deeply remorseful. I cannot see him coming to the attention of the court again."

Judge Olann Kelleher ordered that he do 240 hours of community service instead of six months in prison.

Inspector Ronan Kennelly said that the man in the cubicle, to whom Bowdren made the threatening comment, was not known to the defendant prior to this.

Inspector Kennelly said the complainant was in the bathroom upstairs in Soho. While using the cubicle, somebody was banging on the door shouting, “Come on to fuck”.

About two hours later, at around 1.25am, the same man was approached in the bar by Bowdren who took the hunting knife from his pocket, saying, “I am going to end your life.”

The man ran away and informed security personnel of the actions of the accused.

Gardaí arrived and arrested the accused. Questioned immediately afterwards he said the other man was “a pussy and he deserved a lot more”. Later he said he had no intention of hurting the man and only produced the knife to intimidate the other party.

