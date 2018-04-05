Threat of spot flooding in southern counties as Status Yellow rainfall warning takes effect

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) are urging drivers to exercise caution on the roads as a Status Yellow rainfall warning takes effect from 6pm this evening.

Up to 50 millimetres of rain is expected to fall from this evening until 3pm tomorrow, with counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Kilkenny, Wexford, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary set to receive the brunt of the rainfall. There is also a risk of spot flooding in some areas.

The RSA is asking road users to check national and local weather updates and to also check local road and traffic conditions before making a trip.

They have issued the following information to road users.

When driving in wet conditions, drivers are reminded that:

- It takes longer to stop a vehicle on wet roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front

- Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility

-Allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists

- Be aware of the danger of aquaplaning especially on roads with speed limits of 100 km/h and 120 km/h

- Check tyres and consider replacing them if the thread depth is below 3mm.

- Use dipped headlights at all times of poor visibility to ensure you are seen by other motorists

With added risks posed by wet or flooded roads the RSA has the following advice:

- If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think

- After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance - this helps to dry the brakes

-Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic

- Watch out for washed out roads, earth slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and fallen or falling objects

Advice to Pedestrians & Cyclists:

- Be seen. Wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt.

- Walk on a footpath, not in the street. Walk on the right hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

- Digital Desk