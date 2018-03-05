Thousands without water in Tipperary after Kerosene spillage

Thousands of people are without safe drinking water in County Tipperary due to a major kerosene spillage.

The source of the contamination has been indentified and contained - and clean up measures are being put in place.

Irish Water has issued a Do Not Drink notice to the householders in the affected area.

The spillage occured during Storm Emma but was only detected this morning.

Irish Water has warned that boiling the water does not make it safe for human consumption.

