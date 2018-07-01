Thousands without water in Kerry after burst water main

Up to 10,000 people are without water in Kerry this evening after a water main burst in the centre of Killarney.

Gardaí have closed access to the road from the Park Road roundabout leading into Deerpark as the road is impassable due to flooding.

The flood has spread along the main road and through a small commercial park near Aldi and Tesco supermarkets.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council are making arrangements to carry out repairs as soon as possible.

They hope to have supply back by the morning.

