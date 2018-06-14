Thousands without power after strong winds from Storm Hector

Update 7.20am 35,000 homes, farms and businesses have been left without power because of Storm Hector.

The worst affected areas are Donegal, Sligo, Mayo and Galway - where an orange wind warning remains in place.

ESB Networks says the damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds.

A yellow warning for 13 other counties including Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare and Kerry is in place until 10am this morning.

There are also reports of fallen trees across the country - and Gardaí are urging motorists to take care on the roads.

Paul Hand from ESB Networks said crews are already working on restoring power.

"Even at this stage crews are actually mobilised and we are working to get power restored to all impacted families over the course of today," said Mr Hand.

"We'd ask people to be extremely wary of fallen lines and report them on 1850 372 999."

- Digital Desk

Earlier: Weather warnings remain in place due to Storm Hector

A number of weather warnings are in place this morning as the tail end of Storm Hector batters the country.

An orange wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo - while there is a yellow warning for 13 other counties including Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare and Kerry.

Met Éireann is warning of winds of up to 80 km/hr - with gusts reaching 125 km/h in some coastal counties.

Both warnings remain in place until 10am this morning.

There is also a risk of coastal flooding as the winds coincide with high spring tides.

- Digital Desk