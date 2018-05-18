Thousands of white crosses placed along Donegal to Derry road in anti-abortion protest
By Stephen Maguire
Thousands of white crosses have been placed along a large stretch of roadway in county Donegal.
The crosses, placed a metre apart, are believed to have been erected by local anti abortion campaigners.
The crosses stretch from Letterkenny to Bridgend, outside Derry, a distance of approximately 30km.
A local pro-life campaigner has said the crosses are to “represent the lives that will be taken per year in Ireland if there is a yes vote.”
@declanganley @loveboth8 @Together4yes @prolifecampaign @Colmogorman 17,000 white crosses to represent the lives that will be taken per year in Ireland if there is a yes vote! Road from Bridgend to letterkenny Donegal pic.twitter.com/x3SWvxGJwG— The 8th and my Irish Identity (@ToRetain) May 18, 2018
The Yes campaign in Co Donegal have slammed the move.
They say they wish they had the money and time to carry out such a publicity stunt.
Spokesperson for Donegal Together for Yes Sinead Stewart has strongly criticised the demonstration.
Sinead said: “I think they are absolutely brushing over the pain and the suffering of the women and families of Donegal by doing something like this.
“The hypocrisy is absolutely outstanding."
