Thousands of white crosses placed along Donegal to Derry road in anti-abortion protest

By Stephen Maguire

Thousands of white crosses have been placed along a large stretch of roadway in county Donegal.

The crosses, placed a metre apart, are believed to have been erected by local anti abortion campaigners.

The crosses stretch from Letterkenny to Bridgend, outside Derry, a distance of approximately 30km.

Some of the thousands of small white crosses along the main Derry to Letterkenny road in Donegal. (North West Newspix)

A local pro-life campaigner has said the crosses are to “represent the lives that will be taken per year in Ireland if there is a yes vote.”

@declanganley @loveboth8 @Together4yes @prolifecampaign @Colmogorman 17,000 white crosses to represent the lives that will be taken per year in Ireland if there is a yes vote! Road from Bridgend to letterkenny Donegal pic.twitter.com/x3SWvxGJwG — The 8th and my Irish Identity (@ToRetain) May 18, 2018

The Yes campaign in Co Donegal have slammed the move.

They say they wish they had the money and time to carry out such a publicity stunt.

Spokesperson for Donegal Together for Yes Sinead Stewart has strongly criticised the demonstration.

Sinead said: “I think they are absolutely brushing over the pain and the suffering of the women and families of Donegal by doing something like this.

My question is: What are those crosses for? Are they for the babies in Tuam? Are they for the women in the Magdalene Laundries? Are they for each child that was sold to American couples from the Catholic Church?

“The hypocrisy is absolutely outstanding."