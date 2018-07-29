Thousands of pilgrims climb Croagh Patrick on Reek Sunday

The cloud lifted and rain cleared for thousands of pilgrims who made the annual climb to take mass on the summit of Croagh Patrick today.

The pilgrims began their 764-metre climb at first light.

Annual Croagh Patrick Pilgrimage, Murrisk, Co. Mayo. Annual Croagh Patrick Pilgrimage, Murrisk, Co. Mayo. Pilgrims on the sumitt of Croagh Patrick. Pic: Michael Mc Laughlin.

The Air Corps and Coast Guard were on standby along with 140 rescue volunteers who had a busy day treating several people for injuries.

Of the 14 registered casualties, one pilgrim was airlifted from the mountain.

Mayo Mountain Rescue's Cameron Clotworthy said:

Conditions today have been very good, we've had very clear weather, the cloud base was above the summit. People climbing it had a relatively dry day. The conditions have been good and that assisted in the casualties not being that seriously injured.

Annual Croagh Patrick Pilgrimage, Murrisk, Co. Mayo. Pilgrims make their way up and down the rugged slopes of Croagh Patrick at sunrise. Pic: Michael Mc Laughlin.

Annual Croagh Patrick Pilgrimage, Murrisk, Co. Mayo. Annual Croagh Patrick Pilgrimage, Murrisk, Co. Mayo. Archbishop Michael Neary and Sr Mareena and Sr. Jasmine from the Ursline Convent, Portlaois. Pic: Michael Mc Laughlin.
