Thousands of pilgrims climb Croagh Patrick on Reek Sunday
The cloud lifted and rain cleared for thousands of pilgrims who made the annual climb to take mass on the summit of Croagh Patrick today.
The pilgrims began their 764-metre climb at first light.
The Air Corps and Coast Guard were on standby along with 140 rescue volunteers who had a busy day treating several people for injuries.
Of the 14 registered casualties, one pilgrim was airlifted from the mountain.
Mayo Mountain Rescue's Cameron Clotworthy said:
Some of the Mayo MR team with Galway MR team heading up onto Croagh Patrick this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/JMrBYESCke— Mayo Mountain Rescue (@MayoRescue) July 29, 2018
While display crews prepare for the @BrayAirShow, operational crews crews conducted a medical evacuation from Croagh Patrick getting the patient to hospital in less than 14 minutes. pic.twitter.com/1AcomQiVON— Irish Air Corps (@IrishAirCorps) July 29, 2018
Archbishop Michael Neary of @tuamarchdiocese leads the 1577th annual #ReekSunday #CroaghPatrick #pilgrimage, with @BishopFintan & circa 5000 pilgrims. Thanks to our volunteers @Frchaz @MayoCoCo @GardaTraffic @CivilDefenceIRL @OrderofMaltaIRL @IrishCoastGuard #prayer #penance pic.twitter.com/CiqJxHII7I— CatholicBishops (@CatholicBishops) July 29, 2018
Fab day for the annual Reek Sunday Croagh Patrick pilgrimage! Good luck to all those climbing - especially @Martin_Long! pic.twitter.com/aOWRok0GAE— Emma Sisk (@e_sisk) July 29, 2018
Super conditions for Reek Sunday thank God! pic.twitter.com/rV2wr523uM— + Fintan Monahan (@BishopFintan) July 29, 2018
Climbed Croagh Patrick. Once in a lifetime experience! Never again! #ReekSunday pic.twitter.com/4hloojBnIN— joeduffy (@joeliveline) July 29, 2018
First responders non stop #ReekSunday @IrishAirCorps ir pic.twitter.com/BmcAtJVJwo— joeduffy (@joeliveline) July 29, 2018
Securing an LZ for @IrishAirCorps @OC3OPS at Reek Sunday with @NorthWestMRT and @MayoRescue pic.twitter.com/WEP4zf2tBP— Dublin - Wicklow MRT (@DWMRT) July 29, 2018
The world and it mother are out today. Reek Sunday #CroaghPatrick pic.twitter.com/xTo7rAkMmP— Tomás Walsh (@Tomas_Walsh) July 29, 2018
Reek Sunday climb, great buzz, met some great characters. pic.twitter.com/mQMRhYpqPs— Cottse (@Cottse) July 29, 2018
Teams returning to Mayo Mountain Rescue Team base at the back of the Reek. The Mayo team are traditionally the last off the hill on Reek Sunday pic.twitter.com/UQxlsOhruc— Mayo Mountain Rescue (@MayoRescue) July 29, 2018
