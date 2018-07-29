Thousands of pilgrims climb Croagh Patrick on Reek Sunday

The cloud lifted and rain cleared for thousands of pilgrims who made the annual climb to take mass on the summit of Croagh Patrick today.

The pilgrims began their 764-metre climb at first light.

Annual Croagh Patrick Pilgrimage, Murrisk, Co. Mayo. Annual Croagh Patrick Pilgrimage, Murrisk, Co. Mayo. Pilgrims on the sumitt of Croagh Patrick. Pic: Michael Mc Laughlin.

The Air Corps and Coast Guard were on standby along with 140 rescue volunteers who had a busy day treating several people for injuries.

Of the 14 registered casualties, one pilgrim was airlifted from the mountain.

Mayo Mountain Rescue's Cameron Clotworthy said:

Conditions today have been very good, we've had very clear weather, the cloud base was above the summit. People climbing it had a relatively dry day. The conditions have been good and that assisted in the casualties not being that seriously injured.

Annual Croagh Patrick Pilgrimage, Murrisk, Co. Mayo. Pilgrims make their way up and down the rugged slopes of Croagh Patrick at sunrise. Pic: Michael Mc Laughlin.

Some of the Mayo MR team with Galway MR team heading up onto Croagh Patrick this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/JMrBYESCke — Mayo Mountain Rescue (@MayoRescue) July 29, 2018

While display crews prepare for the @BrayAirShow, operational crews crews conducted a medical evacuation from Croagh Patrick getting the patient to hospital in less than 14 minutes. pic.twitter.com/1AcomQiVON — Irish Air Corps (@IrishAirCorps) July 29, 2018

Fab day for the annual Reek Sunday Croagh Patrick pilgrimage! Good luck to all those climbing - especially @Martin_Long! pic.twitter.com/aOWRok0GAE — Emma Sisk (@e_sisk) July 29, 2018

Super conditions for Reek Sunday thank God! pic.twitter.com/rV2wr523uM — + Fintan Monahan (@BishopFintan) July 29, 2018

Climbed Croagh Patrick. Once in a lifetime experience! Never again! #ReekSunday pic.twitter.com/4hloojBnIN — joeduffy (@joeliveline) July 29, 2018

Annual Croagh Patrick Pilgrimage, Murrisk, Co. Mayo. Annual Croagh Patrick Pilgrimage, Murrisk, Co. Mayo. Archbishop Michael Neary and Sr Mareena and Sr. Jasmine from the Ursline Convent, Portlaois. Pic: Michael Mc Laughlin.

The world and it mother are out today. Reek Sunday #CroaghPatrick pic.twitter.com/xTo7rAkMmP — Tomás Walsh (@Tomas_Walsh) July 29, 2018

Reek Sunday climb, great buzz, met some great characters. pic.twitter.com/mQMRhYpqPs — Cottse (@Cottse) July 29, 2018