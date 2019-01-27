Thousands of homes without power following strong overnight winds

The ESB is working to restore power to 6000 homes and businesses impacted by strong winds last night.

Most of the power cuts were in the west and northwest, while ESB networks say there is a large fault in the Rathdrum Area of Co Wicklow.

We have a large fault in the #Rathdrum area of #Co. Wicklow. Apologies for the inconvenience. Updates at https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY #staysafe — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) January 27, 2019

Fallen trees blocked roads, particularly in western coastal counties, during the stormy weather, according to the AA.

Counties Donegal, Clare, Galway and Sligo all saw trees downed in the strong winds.