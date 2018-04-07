Thousands march in protest over housing crisis

Up to 10,000 people have turned out in Dublin this afternoon to demand action over the housing crisis.

Thousands of people turned out to march in protest in Dublin today. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie.

The protest, organised by the National Homeless and Housing Coalition, marched from the Garden of Remembrance to Custom House Key.

Organisers are demanding that the government declare the current housing shortage an emergency, as latest figures show that nearly 10,000 people are in emergency accommodation.

They want 10,000 units of social housing to be built this year, as well as rent control and ending emergency hotel accommodation.

The rally was also supported by the other main housing charities, trade unions, and political parties including the Labour Party, Sinn Féin, People Before Profit, and the Social Democrats.

Thousands marching through Dublin today demanding real action from Gvernment to end the housing & homelessness crisis. pic.twitter.com/qQW9leStQu — Eoin Ó Broin (@EOBroin) April 7, 2018

Homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry said he would score the government's efforts so far as "two out of 10".

“Government must go back to the drawing board, look at the policies that they are currently operating to address the homeless and housing problem,” he said.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald also attended the rally, and said the government was "out of time" on the issue of homelessness.

She also commented that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy were “in denial” about the issue.

- Digital Desk