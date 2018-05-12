Thousands join Stand Up for Life demonstration through Dublin

Thousands of campaigners calling for the retention of Ireland’s strict abortion laws have held a rally in Dublin.

The Stand Up for Life demonstration on Merrion Square near the Dáil took place with less than two weeks to go before a landmark referendum on the state’s constitutional restriction on terminations.

Clerics, doctors and women who have experienced abortions addressed the event calling for a No vote.

A diverse crowd of young and old were present amid an upbeat atmosphere in the Dublin sunshine.

Colourful banners were displayed urging people to protect the unborn.

Tens of thousands of people attended the final LoveBoth rally in Dublin. Thanks everyone! #LoveBothVoteNO #8thRef pic.twitter.com/eKq7HS29E8 — LoveBoth (Official) (@loveboth8) May 12, 2018

A smaller pro-choice counter-demonstration was held outside the gates of Leinster House amid a low-key Garda presence.

Pro-choice activist Dr Ruth Cullen, of the LoveBoth campaign, claimed the Government’s proposal would enable abortion on demand in Ireland.

“There is nothing restrictive about the Government’s proposals on abortion,” she said.

“A ‘No’ vote on 25th May is the only way to avoid abortion on demand in Ireland.

“It’s really encouraging though the way people are starting to scrutinise the Government’s proposals and see for themselves just how extreme it is.”

The Eighth Amendment’s future is to be decided in a referendum on May 25 (Niall Carson/PA)

Speaking to the crowd in Merrion Square, Caroline Simons, legal adviser to the Love Both campaign said: “If the 8th Amendment is repealed, Ireland will go from being a country that protects unborn human life to one of the most extreme abortion regimes in the world.

"Let us be very clear, the Government’s proposal is not about abortion in ‘hard cases’, it is about introducing abortion on demand.

"That’s the stark, sad reality of the proposal brought forward by Health Minister Simon Harris."

Addressing the crowd, Dr Andrew O Regan of the Medical Alliance for the 8th said: “The fact is Ireland with the 8th Amendment is among the safest countries in the world for a woman to be pregnant. Audits of death and sickness in pregnancy confirm this.

Repeal means abortion on demand. #LoveBothVoteNo Dr Andrew O'Regan pic.twitter.com/WpVOnusYri — A Hidden Baby (@1HiddenBaby) May 12, 2018

"What’s being proposed by the Government is not healthcare. The proposal goes against the most basic principles of medicine: to heal, to cure to save life… never to harm and certainly never to intentionally end a life."

Bernadette Goulding of the group Women Hurt told attendees at the rally: “My doctor in England said it's a simple procedure, it's just removing some cells, products of conception and you will be just fine afterwards.

Bernadette Goulding ‘We need to make our voices heard’ #LoveBothVoteNO pic.twitter.com/ovIQmIspQ6 — LoveBoth (Official) (@loveboth8) May 12, 2018

"There was no mention of the risks to my mental or physical health. The word baby was not mentioned, and I didn't allow myself to think baby. It has often been suggested to me that my guilt was because I was a Catholic.

“I have facilitated Rachel's Vineyard retreats in many countries, Faroe Islands, Hungary, Korea, Slovenia, Croatia, South Africa; I have heard the stories of regret and loss from women from all those countries.

"The tears of the Catholic, the Protestant, the atheist are all the same. The same pain of loss and regret. It is a universal experience. Like today where hardly any journalists want to talk about what repeal would mean, they also want to deny the devastating effects of abortion for so many people.

Mary Kenny, a young mum from Limerick told the crowd about her unexpected pregnancy and how her daughter Hollie is lucky to be alive thanked to the 8th Amendment.

Mary Kenny of #LoveBothVoteNO takes to the stage. What a legend! pic.twitter.com/H6vylSmLfA — LoveBoth (Official) (@loveboth8) May 12, 2018

She said: “Hollie’s life literally hung in the balance in those early stages of pregnancy and if I only had to drive down the road to the nearest abortion clinic or to my GP, which is what the Government is proposing, then I can almost certainly say that Hollie would not be alive today.

“The time it took to plan an abortion in England was the time I needed to change my mind.”

Cora Sherlock, spokesperson for the Love Both campaign challenged the crowd “to give it everything we’ve got in the next fortnight to protect the 8th Amendment.

“This debate is not about health care. Simon Harris has published his outline for what would repeal the 8th Amendment: A vote for repeal is a vote for one of the deadliest abortion laws ever proposed.

“The definition of healthcare in countries where abortion is legal has become corrupted. The same would happen here if we repealed the 8th Amendment. Genuine healthcare is about saving life, not ending it.”

Eileen O'Riordan, mother of the late Dolores O'Riordan of the Cranberries, also said a few words to the crowd.

Dolores O’Riordan’s mother Eileen asking the Irish people to vote NO on May 25th.#StandUpForLifeRally #LoveBothVoteNO pic.twitter.com/56rqwCdIVY — Avril O'Connell (@AvrilOCxnnell) May 12, 2018

She said Dolores was always opposed to abortion and that the O'Riordan would be voting No to repeal on the 25th of May.

A number of members of the Oireachtas attended the Rally including Mary Butler, Peadar Tóibín, Peter Fitzpatrick, Carol Nolan, Diarmuid Wilson and Rónán Mullen.

The Stand Up For Life rally was one of a number of referendum events today as both sides of the emotive debate intensified the campaigning.

This morning, doctors who favour repeal held a Together for Yes summit in the city.

They unveiled a declaration signed by more than 1,000 doctors in Ireland calling for the end of the Eighth Amendment.

Spokesman Dr Mark Murphy said: “Doctors across Ireland want change. We want repeal. We are here today to say that the 8th amendment isn’t working – it puts doctors in a constitutional straitjacket which holds us back from providing proper care to our patients.”

(left to right) Dr Rhona Mahony, Health Minister Simon Harris and Medical Student Shubhangi Karmaker pictured with fellow physicians at the launch of Doctors for Yes national Summit in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

The event was attended by Health minister Simon Harris, one of the key political figures in the Yes campaign.

He insisted claims the proposed legislation would pave the way for unrestricted abortions were not true.

Mr Harris said: “If we want a change in this county, if we want to look after people with care and compassion who experience fatal foetal abnormalities, if we want to be able to look after a rape victim who has found herself pregnant in this country, if we want to stop the situation where nine women every day leave our country to go to Britain for termination or three women every day take abortion pills without medical supervision we need to repeal the Eighth.”

Elsewhere, the Bishop of Galway Brendan Kelly issued a pastoral reflection urging a No vote.

“As a people we are in the throes of a massive movement to abandon the protection given in our laws and as contained in the Constitution of Ireland to new human life,” he wrote.

“The proposal is to entirely remove all legal protection from every single child in this country for the first twelve weeks of his or her existence, and for the full term in the womb in certain cases.

“It is to this that we will be saying Yes if we put ‘X’ in the ‘Yes’ box at the referendum to remove the Eighth Amendment from our Constitution.”

On Friday May 25, Irish citizens will be asked whether they want to repeal the Eighth Amendment of Ireland’s Constitution, a provision that makes abortion illegal in all but exceptional circumstances.

They will vote on whether the contentious amendment, which gives the mother and unborn an equal right to life, should be replaced with wording that hands responsibility for setting the country’s abortion laws to politicians.

If the public votes to repeal, the Irish Government will table legislation that would permit women to legally abort within 12 weeks of pregnancy.

- Press Association