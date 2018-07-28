Thousands gather to watch aerobatic show at Bray Air Display

Thousands of people gathered at Bray Promenade today to watch aerobatic performances at the Bray Air Display.

The 13th annual event, supported by the Irish Aviation Authority, saw displays of aviation expertise from some of the most talented pilots and aerobatic display teams from across Ireland and Europe.

The Irish Air Corps opened the show, followed by the Royal Jordanian Falcons flying four Extra-300 L aircraft, a professional national aerobatic team formed in 1976.

The crowds were also trated to displays from the UK’s Richard Goodwin and Dublin’s Flying Dentist, Eddie Goggins, while Gerry Humphries, The Flying Farmer showed off his ‘Flying Cow’ Vans RV7 aircraft.

The Swedish Air Force Historic Flight’s Viggen jet roared across the skyline as well as two Strikemaster aircraft from North Wales. The Strikemaster aircraft has a top speed of 450 knots and a sea level climb rate in excess of 6000 feet per minute.

This evening, the RAF Red Arrows will carry out a flypast along the River Liffey at approximately 7.50pm.

The flight path of the Red Arrows over Dublin this evening. Photo: IAA

Peter Kearney, Chief Executive of the Irish Aviation Authority said: “Today was a wonderful start to the IAA’s #AviationIreland weekend of spectacular air displays in Bray and Foynes, Co Limerick. Tomorrow’s line-up at Bray will be really exciting as well and a great chance to enjoy a wealth of aviation talent on display.”

“Thank you to everyone who came to Bray today to support the event,” said Sé Pardy, Director, Bray Air Display.

“We’re looking forward to another day of thrilling aerobatics from the very best in the world tomorrow. Arrive early and make a day of it – you don’t want to miss the opening act!"

"Sincere thanks also to our main supporters, the IAA, as well as Wicklow County Council. We couldn’t operate without their support. An Gardaí has also done a sterling job to ensure everything runs smoothly.”

Spectators will have a chance to see the Red Arrows again tomorrow for the second day of the show, as well as other displays.

Digital Desk