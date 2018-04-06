Thousands expected to march against homelessness in Dublin tomorrow

Thousands of people are expected to turn out for a major demonstration against homelessness in Dublin tomorrow.

The National Homeless and Housing coalition have organised the march in solidarity with the 10,000 people now homeless across the country.

Anthony Flynn, the CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless, a group which helps the homeless in the city, said:

"The coalition march is an opportunity for those worst affected by homelessness to show those in power that enough is enough. The homeless sector is in turmoil and we must react.

"The Ministers response to date is far from what is expected to tackle the crisis. We have a national emergency at hand and the government are failing to deal with that emergency.

Homelessness is the biggest crisis to hit us as a society, people need homes and the government need to provide them. We need to show the government that homelessness is not normal.

The demonstration will take place at the Garden of Remembrance from 1pm tomorrow.

- Digital Desk