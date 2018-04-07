Thousands expected at homelessness demonstration

A major demonstration will take place in Dublin this afternoon calling for an end to homelessness.

Recent reports show that more than 10,000 people are homeless, including nearly 4,000 children.

The march - organised by the National Homeless and Housing Coalition - begins at the Garden of Remembrance at 1pm and ends at the Customs House.

Focus Ireland founder and President Sr Stan Kennedy explains what message they want to send to the Government.

She said: "We want to end homelessness, we want to end long-term homelessness. We want them to recognise the right to housing and the right to a home. That's the message.

"We want clear answers from them as to what their strategy is and what their timeline is and we will then stick them to that timeline."