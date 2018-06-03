Thousands could be spared chemotherapy after landmark breast cancer study

Hundreds of Irish women, with early stage breast cancer, could avoid the need for chemotherapy as a result of the findings of a major study.

More than 10,000 women worldwide, including 690 from Ireland, took part in a major trial that analyses the danger of a tumour.

Cancer Trials Ireland led the Irish arm of the study, which found 70% of patients may be able to avoid chemotherapy after surgery.

The findings will lead to a “fundamental change” in the way the disease is treated, a leading oncologist said.

Professor Maccon Keane from University Hospital Galway says that could benefit hundreds of Irish women every year.

Mr Keane said: "Approximately 3,000 women will be diagnosed typically in any one year in Ireland of breast cancer.

"About 1,000 of them will have this early stage of breast cancer. Thankfully, the NCCP has made this test available since 2011 which is wonderful for Irish women.

"So, many Irish women are already not getting chemotherapy, but I would expect an additional 300 to 400 Irish women presenting with breast cancer won't require chemotherapy any more for the treatment of their cancer."

The study, presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in Chicago, is thought to be the largest breast cancer treatment trial ever conducted.

Dr Alistair Ring, consultant medical oncologist at the Royal Marsden NHS Hospital, in London, said: “I think this is a fundamental change in the way we treat women with early-stage breast cancer and will lead to a considerable number of women no longer needing to have chemotherapy.”

The TAILORx trial used the Oncotype DX test which allows doctors to predict the likelihood of the breast cancer returning.

A sample of the tumour is tested after surgery for 21 genetic markers, which indicate if it could grow and spread.

Patients with a recurrence score of up to 10 out of 100 have previously been shown not to benefit from chemotherapy, and instead need only hormone treatment.

Those who score 26 or higher on the scale do benefit and currently receive chemotherapy.

However, there was unclear evidence on whether those who fall in between – the vast majority of patients – needed chemotherapy.

The TAILORx study, led by the Montefiore Medical Centre in New York, found women older than 50 with this form of breast cancer and a score of up to 25 did not need chemotherapy.

Under 50s with a score of up to 15 can also be spared the treatment and only receive hormone therapy drugs after surgery, according to the research.

Nine-year survival rates were 93.9% without chemotherapy and 93.8% with chemotherapy, the study found.

Rachel Rawson, clinical nurse specialist at Breast Cancer Care in the UK, said: “This life-changing breakthrough is absolutely wonderful news as it could liberate thousands of women from the agony of chemotherapy.

“Every day, women with certain types of breast cancer face the terrible dilemma of whether or not to have the treatment, without hard facts about the benefit for them.

“Side effects, such as hair loss, severe pain and infertility, can be utterly devastating and linger long after they walk out the hospital doors. Yet many endure it to try and avoid the cancer coming back.”

Commenting on the findings, Dr Harold Burstein, ASCO expert, said: “This is the most common form of breast cancer in the United States and developed countries and the most challenging decision we make with these patients is whether or not to recommend adjuvant chemotherapy with all its side effects and with its potential benefits.

“For those of you who have ever been a clinician or a patient in a consultation room or a patient in a consultation room, you know there’s a huge difference between saying you might benefit a little bit and saying there’s no benefit for you.”

He added: “This is an extraordinary day for breast cancer doctors and for women who have breast cancer.”

The study of 10,273 women, led by Dr Joseph Sparano, associate director for clinical research at the Montefiore Medical Centre, is published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

