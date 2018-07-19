Those selling merchandise around Pope's visit should make donation to charity say organisers

Organisers of the Pope’s trip to Ireland say stores selling unofficial merchandise should consider donating some of the profits to charity.

With just over 30 days to go until Pope Francis’s two day trip to Ireland - Dunnes and Dealz have started selling t-shirts, flags and 'lollipope'.

Tim Bartlett from the World Meeting of Families admits its part of the course – but thinks the stores should do it in a tasteful way.

"If they are making some profit is there anyway they can share that profit back into the sort of things that are important to Pope Francis, like homelessness and the refugee crisis."

As part of his 36 hour tour of Ireland – Pope Francis will also attend a special event in Croke Park - with up to 80,000 people due to attend.

It emerged this morning that acts at that event will include Riverdance, Daniel O’Donnell and Nathan Carter with more than 2,000 performers including over 700 dancers, 300 flag bearers and 100 community groups entertaining the crowd.

- Digital Desk