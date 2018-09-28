'This man is an animal': Pregnant teenager to be relocated over fears of violence from baby's father

Gordon Deegan

A heavily pregnant teenager is to be brought to a secret location by the Child & Family Agency (CFA) over fears of violence against her and her unborn baby by a convicted baby-beater.

At the Family Law Court in Ennis today, Judge Patrick Durcan granted the emergency care order that brings the teenager under the protection of the CFA.

Solicitor for the CFA, Kevin Sherry said that the application was being made "as a last resort”.

Mr Sherry said that violent incidents have been reported concerning the man and the pregnant girl.

Mr Sherry said that the man, who is the father of the unborn baby, has a previous conviction for violence against a baby in 2012.

The teenager’s mother and father were present in court for the hearing and the father told Judge Durcan: “This man is an animal and has been an animal to my daughter. If this saves my daughter and her baby, of course I agree with what is being done.

He said: “I want nothing more for my daughter than to see her happy with the baby and away from him.”

The man, in his twenties, served a prison term for cruelty against a then 10-month-old baby where medics detected injuries sustained including two broken arms and a significant brain bleed when the baby was admitted to hospital in 2011.

The teenage girl’s father told the court today: “I understand what the social workers are saying and I have seen what this fella has done to our daughter. He has hurt her in the past.”

I know she has to go into care.

However, the father said that he feels that his family are being punished as their daughter must leave the area and the man can remain locally.

He said: “We love her and we don’t want her to think that we are sending her away. I agree that she has to go into care so that she can be protected.”

In reply, Judge Durcan said: “This case is not about punishment. This case is about protection and giving your daughter the maximum protection.”

The girl’s mother told the court that she was concerned “for the health and safety of my daughter and her unborn baby”.

Mr Sherry said that matters have come to a head concerning the man making constant contact with the girl in spite of a Safety Order being secured earlier this month for the protection of the girl.

Mr Sherry said that there is a care plan in place for the girl and that at a foster placement outside Clare, a foster carer will care for the girl and her baby when the baby arrives.

Judge Durcan told the girl’s father that it would be wise for her to get a family law solicitor as she will have legal battles ahead “because this man will have rights in relation to the baby he is carrying”.

Mr Sherry said that the girl's family have will be able to see their daughter on a continuing basis at her foster placement.

Judge Durcan noted that the girl’s parents were not consenting but not opposing the interim care order application.

Judge Durcan granted the CFA an interim care order for the teenager girl until October 26.