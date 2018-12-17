'This is not a criminal investigation' - Gardaí worried about health of mother of baby girl found on beach

The baby girl found on a beach in Balbriggan has been named Belle by Gardaí because she was found on Bell’s Beach and because the word means beautiful in French.

Garda Inspector Brian Downey told RTE’s Morning Ireland that it appeared the baby had died sometime before delivery. He appealed to the mother to come forward and receive medical treatment.

“We are imploring anyone who knows her to come forward, to contact the Gardai, or Tusla or a GP.”

He added that the mother is “not in trouble. Our only concern is her health and welfare. This is not a criminal investigation.

“We don’t need to speak to her, we just need to know that she is ok, that’s she’s safe and getting the medical attention that she requires. The most important thing is that she gets the help she requires.”

Inspector Downey acknowledged that the mother is probably fearful of coming forward and said that Gardaí are trying to create a safe environment, so she will know that it is safe to come forward.

Dr Rhona Mahony, Master of the National Maternity Hospital also told the programme that they are concerned for the mother who may be experiencing complications.

“We are concerned for her as a person. We understand she is going through a terribly difficult time. I imagine she is very confused, distressed and frightened, she may feel overwhelmed.

Flowers left at the scene on the beach in Balbriggan.

“I hope she will feel able to contact someone. It’s about her, making sure she is safe, making sure she’s okay.”

Dr Mahony said she was concerned the mother could be suffering from excessive bleeding and feeling unwell. “She’s got a lot to cope with.

“Our primary concern is caring for her. There’s no question of anyone ‘giving out’ to her. We are concerned for her physical health, her mental health.

“It is heartbreaking, we know that women face difficult circumstances sometimes. Difficult things happen in life, we understand that. Our first thought is her welfare.”