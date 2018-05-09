Third of long-term social homes delivered by housing associations last year

One in three new long-term social homes in 2017 were delivered by housing associations.

A report out today by the Irish Council for Social Housing shows a ten-fold increase in capacity over the past five years.

File photo

They say they have been "working flat-out" in recent years to rebuild the country's housing stock.

ICSH Chief Executive Dr. Donal McManus describes who they have built homes for.

"Last year our sector collectively provided over 2,300 homes, social housing for families, elderly people, people with disabilities and homeless," he said.

That's the largest supply of homes we've had since 2009, it's a tenfold increase since 2013.

