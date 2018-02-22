'They may be voiceless but they are not faceless' - calls for independent audit on management of wards of court

There are calls for an independent audit of the way the Courts Service manages wards of court.

They include older people with dementia, children injured at birth and those with neurological disabilities.

In 2015, there were more than 2,700 wards of court who had funds valued at over €1bn - however, during the recession some of these funds were significantly reduced.

Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin.

A report from the Committee on Justice and Equality says a number of wards are now in a perilous financial situation and do not have enough money to meet their long-term needs.

Chairman Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin says it is about protecting the most vulnerable in society.

He said: "We speak first and foremost of someone's loved one, your son or daughter, your brother or sister.

"They may be voiceless but they are not faceless.

"They are all our special siblings."

- Digital Desk