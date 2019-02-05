Theresa May to visit Northern Ireland today

British Prime Minister Theresa May will visit Northern Ireland today.

Mrs May will seek to calm fears about the return of a hard border during her visit.

As Theresa May tries to re-work the Brexit withdrawal agreement ahead of negotiations with Brussels, she is expected to give a speech on Brexit and meet with business leaders.

The main aim of the trip is to calm fears over the possible return of a hard border.

But Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said so far the UK has put no alternative on the table that could replace the backstop - saying none of their ideas stand up to scrutiny.

Until Mrs May can provide something strong enough to keep the EU happy there will be no progress made.

She may be hoping that as the Brexit deadline approaches, and the pressure ramps up, the EU will be the first to blink.