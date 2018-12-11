Theresa May to meet Taoiseach for Brexit talks in Dublin tomorrow

British Prime Minister Theresa May is coming to Dublin tomorrow to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman announced that Mrs May will fly on to Brussels later that evening ahead of the European Council meeting on Thursday, but no further meetings in the Belgian capital have yet been announced.

She is also planning to speak by phone with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Tuesday afternoon while she is in Brussels for meetings with Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker.

The Taoiseach has called on the British government to get rid of the threat of a no-deal Brexit by either cancelling Brexit or delaying it.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has called for the Irish Government to commit to holding a border poll if the United Kingdom crashes out of the European Union.

Speaking in Dublin today, she said: "I want to know what is the state of preparedness of the Irish State to provide for a process of constitutional transition and a unity referendum which I believe will happen in any event. I believe that is the course we are on.

"In the event of a crash Brexit and no deal it moves the timeline for all of that dramatically forward.

"The question for the Taoiseach, and for all of Government, is 'have you prepared for all of that, are you ready for that?'"