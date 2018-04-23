There were 'petrol bomb fires all over the site' following dispute between Traveller families, court hears

By Gordon Deegan

A dispute between Traveller families over who won an organised 13-minute long ‘fair fight’ between two men quickly erupted into a ‘ferocious encounter’ at a halting site where a number of petrol bombs were thrown and other weapons were used.

At Ennis Circuit Court today, shocking video footage of the confrontation between members of the Molloys and Joyce/Quinn families was shown where one of the petrol bombs thrown was seen striking a Joyce-owned van.

Det Garda Denis Stack told the court that in the violent incident ‘miraculously, no one was hurt”.

Det Stack arrived at the Ballaghboy halting site on Ennis’s Quin Rd on November 24, 2016 10 minutes after members of the Joyce/Quinn families had fled and he said that there were "petrol bomb fires all over the site”.

Det Stack said that metal bars, a golf club, a slash hook were also used in the confrontation.

The video showed males from the Molloy side - who live at the halting site - trying to repel the advancing Joyces and Quinns with petrol bombs.

In the case, nine men today pleaded guilty to violent disorder and Judge Gerald Keys said: “What I have observed here is absolutely appalling. All of you have let your own side down."

He said: “You should be ashamed of yourself and apologise to your fellow Travellers that you would behave in that manner."

He said: “What will the ordinary person think about ye when reading about this in the papers?”

Judge Keys and the court also viewed two videos of Travellers 'calling out' for a fight that were posted on Facebook and Judge Keys accused the Travellers of engaging in “macho, childish behaviour”.

He said: “You boast about your traditions about having a fair fight. You have a system whereby there are two referees - they said it was a draw and you wouldn’t accept it.

If you believe in your tradition, live by it. You should have accepted the ruling whether it was right or wrong, there is such a thing as a rematch if you want to go down that road.

Judge Keys said that if a jury watched the ‘petrol bomb’ video and had the powers to send the accused to jail, “they would send you all away and rightly so”.

Judge Keys said that the type of conduct "shows a poor picture of Travellers which can lead to intolerance and can lead to discrimination. You owe a very strong apology to your fellow Travellers for that type of conduct.”

Counsel for the one of the accused, Brian McInerney BL said that the Travellers and their families have come together to pay over €10,000 to three charities after Judge Keys demanded that they pay over an amount of money.

Mr McInerney said that the money to be paid out would go some way to restoring the reputation of the people concerned.

The court heard that the families are on speaking terms again and that peace has broken out after the sides met with a mediator to iron out their problems.

In evidence, Det Stack said a video posted by Thomas Quinn on November 22nd threatening that he would burn down a caravan and calling out for a fight led to a ‘fair fight’ being staged the next day at an empty bay at the Ballaghboy halting site.

Det Stack said that the video appeared on Thomas Quinn’s Facebook page and was posted on a Traveller gossip page where all types of videos calling out other Travellers to fight appear.

The following day on November 23, Thomas Quinn fought Martin Molloy - who is not before the court on any charge - at the halting site and there were two ‘fair man’ referees in place - one from each side.

Det Stack said: “The fight lasted for 13 minutes and it was stopped and declared a draw. There was a dispute between the Molloys and the Quinn/Joyces in relation to the result.

The Molloys believed that they had won the fight and there a disagreement over the outcome of the fight.

Det Stack said that the following morning on November 24th, three men including two from the Joyce family came to the Ballaghboy site.

There were no male Molloys there and later after hearing of the visit, the Molloys posted a video on Facebook calling out the Joyces.

In the video, Thomas Molloy said: “Come out and see what ye do.”

Pointing to his brother, Martin Molloy, Thomas Molloy said: “This fella beat the shit out of Tommy Quinn. End of story. We are here, come out.”

The Joyces and Thomas Quinn later arrived at the site resulting in the 'petrol bomb' violent disorder incident with the Molloy side.

Mr McInerney said that the video was part of “a bravado culture of calling out and the videos have their own video channel similar to Facebook”.

Judge Keys remanded seven of the accused on continuing bail to May 21 and remanded the two Molloys in continuing custody.

In the case, John Joyce Snr (67), Bernard Joyce (21) and Patrick Joyce of Watery Road, Ennis; and David Joyce (41), with an address at Ballymacraven Halting Site, Kilfenora, pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Thomas Molloy (25), James Molloy (19), Andre Donnegan (26) and Conor Mahon (26) of Ballaghboy Halting Site, Ennis admitted violent disorder.

Thomas Quinn Jnr (19) of Lower Killeens, Commons Road, Blarney, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to violent disorder.