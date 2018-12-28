'There is the opportunity to save lives' - Appeal for people to become organ donors

2018 was a strong year for organ donations and transplant surgery, with a total of 231 transplants carried out, according to the HSE.

That was achieved after the families of 80 people who died donated the organs of their loved ones this year.

120 kidneys, 18 hearts, 27 lungs, 56 liver and 5 pancreas surgeries were completed over the past 12 months.

The Director of the Organ Donation Transplant Ireland Professor Jim Egan says organ donation saves lives:

"After passing there is the opportunity that individuals can save other people's lives by donating their organs," Prof Egan said

"We would encourage people to have a conversation within the family so that people have an understanding of everybody's wishes if those circumstances were to arise."