Theft and illegal dumping among issues farmers facing in Co Dublin

The Irish Farmers Association is to hold a meeting later this evening to address rural crime in north County Dublin.

It follows a number of criminal incidents targeting farmers and the wider rural community.

It is being organised by the Dublin IFA to discuss how best to tackle the issue and will take place in the Carnegie Court Hotel in Swords at 8pm.

The Dublin IFA Chairman Philip Maguire outlines the type of problems farmers are facing.

"One of the major problems that is a pest of farmers is machinery, equipment and vehicles [and] other incidents, like a household burglary, trespass," he said.

"We have an ongoing problem of lads coming out with dogs and illegal hunting of hares and this is causing livestock disturbances.

"We've had incidences of livestock slaughterings and illegal dumping is a huge problem."

