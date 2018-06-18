Theatre symposium attendees call on Government to integrate theatre into all levels of educational curriculum

Participants at a recent event looking at the importance of “whole body learning” have called on the Government to direct more resources towards integrating theatre with the broader educational curriculum.

The Theatre Connects Symposium in UCC highlighted what participants said was the lack of adequate provision for theatre across the curriculum at primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

Acknowledging a statement earlier this year from Leo Varadkar that “participation in arts and culture is instrumental in developing individual and collective creativity”, a statement from the group said it was “important to address the ongoing gap between policy and provision”.

Students in primary and secondary schools should have access to the full spectrum of (theatre) arts, they said, adding that “ a unique feature of theatre is its emphasis on embodied experience. Research has shown that learning is particularly effective when students are involved in the learning process not only on a cognitive level, but when they are engaged with head, heart, hands and feet”.

“Drama is frequently used as a methodology in primary education...This could expand into second and third level.”