'The whole lot of you should be sent packing' - Kate O'Connell warns negativity around CervicalCheck may undo good work

Management of the HSE, the State Claims Agency and CervicalCheck should be sent packing, according to a government TD.

Kate O'Connell warned the negativity around the scandal may undo all the good work done by the cancer screening programme.

Kate O'Connell.

Health service management warned the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee more women may be affected by the scandal than previously thought.

Fine Gael TD Kate O'Connell says we are still no closer to finding out what happened at Cervical Check.

She said: "We are now undoing all the good that was done through the screening process in this country over 10 years.

"Our 7% reduction in cervical cancer rates will probably reverse and the whole negativity around it is bad for public health which as far as I'm concerned, it is supposed to be your job to protect that.

"I just think the whole lot of you should be sent packing."

- Digital Desk