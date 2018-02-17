The West is awake as Mayo and Galway players scoop half a million each in Euromillions plus

The West is surely awake today as two lucky EuroMillions players in the neighbouring counties of Mayo and Galway each scooped €500,000 on last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning tickets, sold in Castlebar, Co. Mayo and in Barna, Co. Galway, are the sixth and seventh Irish EuroMillions Plus wins this year - averaging one a week so far in 2018.

The Mayo store where one of the tickets was bought is the Garryduff XL Store on Pound Road in Castlebar which hit the headlines in July 2017 after selling a winning EuroMillions jackpot ticket worth €29m.

This morning the elated store co-owner Rosie Kumar said: “Lightening really does strike twice. I would never have expected to have sold another significant EuroMillions winning ticket so soon after selling the winning ticket last summer.

"We are thrilled and we’ve been spreading the word to our customers today to check their tickets to see if it is them”. Rosie moved to Ireland with her husband, Umesh (who is currently away on holiday) 12 years ago from New Delhi in India.

The second half-a-million ticket was sold 83 kilometres south of Castlebar, in Clarke’s SuperValu in Barna Village Centre, Seapoint, Barna, Co. Galway.

The store manager, Leonard Fay said: “The team in our shop are delighted and there is a great atmosphere in Barna this morning. I hope it is one of our regular shoppers but whoever it is, good luck to them!”

Store assistant Pauline Brinklow of Garryduff XL Store on Pound Road in Castlebar. The shop was one of two stores in the West of Ireland which sold winning EuroMillions Plus tickets worth €500,000 on the EuroMillions draw from Friday February 16, 2018.

The National Lottery is now encouraging all its players in in the two Western counties to check their EuroMillions tickets.

A spokesperson said: “EuroMillions Plus continues to be lucky for Irish players and the fact that these wins are the sixth and seventh Plus wins of 2018 is proof… And it’s only February!

If you do happen to be one of those two lucky ticketholders, be sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery Winner’s Room to get your prize”.

As there was no winner of last night’s €150,559,073 EuroMillions Jackpot, it rolls on to Tuesday night to an estimated mega €160 million.