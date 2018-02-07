The North faces a 12% drop in GDP in ‘no deal’ Brexit scenario, says UK government

The North could face a 12% drop in its GDP if there's a ‘no deal’ Brexit.

Details of the British government's own analysis of the impact on the economy have been revealed.

A free trade deal would see the North’s GDP hit by 8%, while a single market deal would see a 2.5% GDP fall.

The numbers were prepared by the UK’s Department for Exiting the European Union.

British Prime Minister Theresa May held a key committee meeting with colleagues earlier, and they'll meet again tomorrow.

-Digital desk