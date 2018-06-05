'The lucky streak continues!' Irish player wins €17m EuroMillions jackpot

There was an Irish winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, worth €17m.

The numbers drawn were 9, 15, 22, 39 and 46.

The lucky stars numbers were 4 and 5.

WE HAVE A EUROMILLIONS WINNER! The lucky streak continues!🍀A single ticket played in Ireland has matched all 5 numbers +2 lucky stars to win tonight’s €17 million guaranteed #EuroMillions Jackpot. 🎇🎉😀🎉🎇 Amazing!!!! Players can check tickets here: https://t.co/gmmNILmBOZ pic.twitter.com/b8yKKU8QA8 — The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) June 5, 2018

This is the first EuroMillions jackpot won in Ireland this year, and the 13th Irish win since the EuroMillions began in 2004.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “This is amazing news! What a great start to the summer for this lucky ticketholder.

“We are asking all our players to check their tickets carefully to see if they are the lucky winner or winners.

“If they are, we encourage them to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 01 836 4444.

“We are open from 9.15am tomorrow morning and we will make arrangements for you to collect this unbelievable prize.”

The previous 12 Irish EuroMillions winners were:

July 2005: Dolores McNamara from Limerick, was Ireland’s first and biggest EuroMillions winner scooping over €115 million.

July 2008: A lucky ticket bought in Carrick-on-Suir in Co. Tipperary won a player €15 million jackpot.

June 2009: A family syndicate shared the jackpot with a British winner, taking home over €29.4 million.

June 2013: A winning ticket sold in Beaumount, Dublin, shared a jackpot worth more than €93 million.

September 2013: A young man from the South East shared a jackpot of over €25 million with a player in Spain, taking home over €12.8 million.

April 2014: A jackpot prize worth €15 million was claimed on a ticket sold in Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

September 2014: An €86.7 million jackpot was won by a syndicate from Dublin (private). The ticket was sold in Centra, Ballybrack, Co. Dublin.

January 2016: A syndicate of friends won over €66 million, splitting the jackpot of €132,376,632. The ticket was sold in Eason’s store, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow.

July 2016: 22 colleagues from Dublin Bus won the €23.8 million. The ticket was sold in O’Hanlon’s Portarlington.

January 2017: A Dublin work syndicate claimed the €88.5 million EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co. Dublin.

July 2017: A syndicate from the West of Ireland won a €29 million EuroMillions jackpot. The ticket was sold in Garryduff XL Store on Pound Road, Castlebar in Co. Mayo.

December 2017: A small family syndicate from Dublin won €38.9 million on a ticket purchased in The Village Shop in Malahide Shopping Centre.

There was no winner of the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus draw in Ireland.