The Lotto results are in...
02/02/2019 - 20:55:16
There were no winners of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €7m.
The numbers drawn were 3, 5, 16, 30, 46, 47, and the bonus number was 37.
Lotto Results: Saturday, February 02, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 2
- 4
- 14
- 17
- 24
- 39
- 13
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize
- 10
- 16
- 17
- 27
- 37
- 38
- 5
Lotto Results - Jackpot €7,017,540
- 3
- 5
- 16
- 30
- 46
- 47
- 37
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 4
- 12
- 23
- 33
- 46
- 30
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 3
- 14
- 25
- 37
- 40
- 42
- 44
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 5
- 16
- 30
- 46
- 47
- 37
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 4
- 12
- 23
- 33
- 46
- 30
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 14
- 25
- 37
- 40
- 42
- 44
Join the conversation - comment here