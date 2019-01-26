The Lotto results are in...
26/01/2019 - 22:36:00Back to Lotto Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot.
The jackpot was worth €6,104,223.
The numbers drawn were 6, 12, 13, 23, 31 and 34. The bonus number was 15.
There were no winners of the top prize in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.
The winning raffle number was 6003.
Lotto Results: Saturday, January 26, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 8
- 24
- 29
- 30
- 35
- 36
- 11
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 5
- 6
- 21
- 24
- 34
- 35
- 29
Lotto Results - Jackpot €6,104,223
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 112,000 players won prizes.
- 6
- 12
- 13
- 23
- 31
- 34
- 15
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 2
- 3
- 11
- 26
- 27
- 36
- 41
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 6
- 8
- 27
- 30
- 33
- 47
- 16
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 12
- 13
- 23
- 31
- 34
- 15
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 3
- 11
- 26
- 27
- 36
- 41
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 8
- 27
- 30
- 33
- 47
- 16
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 6
- 21
- 22
- 28
- 32
- 37
- 29
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 8
- 13
- 24
- 29
- 30
- 32
- 16
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 12
- 13
- 23
- 31
- 34
- 15
KEYWORDS:Lotto
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Pubs hire security to deal with students at 7am
One of Cork city’s best-known “early houses”, a pub licensed to sell alcohol from 7am, has had to hire extra security to cope with an influx of college students celebrating on the fringes of college social events.
Brian Rattigan gets nine years for stabbing former friend to death in Dublin
Dublin criminal Brian Rattigan, who admitted killing his former friend and wrote a letter of apology to his mother asking for forgiveness, has been jailed for nine years at the Central Criminal Court for manslaughter.
Woman with terminal cancer sues GP over alleged negligence
A 37- year old mother of two with terminal cancer has launched a High Court action against a GP claiming alleged negligence over a visit to the doctor after she found a small lump under her arm while in the shower.
Signature on will made five days before farmer's death was 'extraordinary squiggle', court hears
A farmer's signature on a will made five days before he died of cancer in his hospital bed was "an extraordinary squiggle" made when he was too ill to do so, the High Court has heard.
Irish Rail apologise to customer clamped in car park despite having valid ticket
Irish Rail has apologised to a customer and refunded her the fine she received when clamped at a Cork train station - despite the car park staff taking a photograph of her valid ticket before applying the clamp.
Farmer murdered 'love rival' to rekindle affair with his best friend's widow, court hears
A farmer murdered his "love rival", a DJ known as "Mr Moonlight", and hid his naked body in a slurry tank so he could rekindle an affair with his best friend's widow, a prosecution barrister has told a murder trial.
Does Ireland want to remain a pawn of Europe or get rid of the backstop? asks DUP's Sammy Wilson
The DUP’s Sammy Wilson says it is up to the Irish government to show flexibility on the backstop and needs to stop insisting that it stay in place.
16 year legal battle ends as court rules woman to get 75% of the balance of ex-husband’s pension
A Supreme Court judge has voiced hope that a 16 year legal battle between a couple incurring costs of hundreds of thousands of euro "will now end" with orders that the woman gets 75% of the balance of her ex-husband’s pension fund while he gets 25%.
Join the conversation - comment here