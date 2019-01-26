The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot.

The jackpot was worth €6,104,223.

The numbers drawn were 6, 12, 13, 23, 31 and 34. The bonus number was 15.

There were no winners of the top prize in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.

The winning raffle number was 6003.

Lotto Results: Saturday, January 26, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 24
    • 29
    • 30
    • 35
    • 36
    • 11



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 5
    • 6
    • 21
    • 24
    • 34
    • 35
    • 29



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €6,104,223

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 112,000 players won prizes.

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 2
    • 3
    • 11
    • 26
    • 27
    • 36
    • 41



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 6
    • 8
    • 27
    • 30
    • 33
    • 47
    • 16



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 6
    • 21
    • 22
    • 28
    • 32
    • 37
    • 29



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 8
    • 13
    • 24
    • 29
    • 30
    • 32
    • 16



