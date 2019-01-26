The Lotto results are in...

Pubs hire security to deal with students at 7am One of Cork city’s best-known “early houses”, a pub licensed to sell alcohol from 7am, has had to hire extra security to cope with an influx of college students celebrating on the fringes of college social events.

Brian Rattigan gets nine years for stabbing former friend to death in Dublin Dublin criminal Brian Rattigan, who admitted killing his former friend and wrote a letter of apology to his mother asking for forgiveness, has been jailed for nine years at the Central Criminal Court for manslaughter.

Woman with terminal cancer sues GP over alleged negligence A 37- year old mother of two with terminal cancer has launched a High Court action against a GP claiming alleged negligence over a visit to the doctor after she found a small lump under her arm while in the shower.

Signature on will made five days before farmer's death was 'extraordinary squiggle', court hears A farmer's signature on a will made five days before he died of cancer in his hospital bed was "an extraordinary squiggle" made when he was too ill to do so, the High Court has heard.

Irish Rail apologise to customer clamped in car park despite having valid ticket Irish Rail has apologised to a customer and refunded her the fine she received when clamped at a Cork train station - despite the car park staff taking a photograph of her valid ticket before applying the clamp.

Farmer murdered 'love rival' to rekindle affair with his best friend's widow, court hears A farmer murdered his "love rival", a DJ known as "Mr Moonlight", and hid his naked body in a slurry tank so he could rekindle an affair with his best friend's widow, a prosecution barrister has told a murder trial.

Does Ireland want to remain a pawn of Europe or get rid of the backstop? asks DUP's Sammy Wilson The DUP’s Sammy Wilson says it is up to the Irish government to show flexibility on the backstop and needs to stop insisting that it stay in place.