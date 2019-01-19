The Lotto results are in...

Back to Lotto Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €5.2m, but two players have won prizes of €290,000 and €250,000 respectively.

Over 104,000 players won prizes in the main draw, including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €289,861.

The numbers drawn were 7, 33, 34, 37, 45 and 46. The bonus number was 42.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot of €250,000 was also won. The numbers drawn were: 1, 4, 17, 21, 28 and 37. The bonus number was 13.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 9, 14, 21, 30, 31 and 41. The bonus number was 19.

Lotto Results: Saturday, January 19, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 7
    • 16
    • 20
    • 27
    • 37
    • 34



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 17
    • 23
    • 26
    • 28
    • 37
    • 38
    • 2



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,211,766

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 104,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €289,861.

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 9
    • 14
    • 21
    • 30
    • 31
    • 41
    • 19



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 37
    • 13



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 14
    • 21
    • 30
    • 31
    • 41
    • 19



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 37
    • 13



Full Lotto draw results »

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland