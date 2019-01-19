The Lotto results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €5.2m, but two players have won prizes of €290,000 and €250,000 respectively.

Over 104,000 players won prizes in the main draw, including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €289,861.

The numbers drawn were 7, 33, 34, 37, 45 and 46. The bonus number was 42.

The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot of €250,000 was also won. The numbers drawn were: 1, 4, 17, 21, 28 and 37. The bonus number was 13.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 9, 14, 21, 30, 31 and 41. The bonus number was 19.